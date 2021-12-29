Arjun Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19 again as they sealed his building

According to news agency ANI, Arjun Kapoor has tested positive for Covid-19 once more. In September 2020, the actor was diagnosed with Coronavirus.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation appeared to confirm his diagnosis (BMC). BMC has sealed Arjun’s Mumbai apartment, according to ANI, and sanitization work on his building is underway. Arjun has yet to respond to the news about his condition.

Read more. Watch Malaika Arora beau Arjun Kapoor still can’t get over the holiday mood

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Meanwhile, Rhea Kapoor, his cousin, has stated that she has tested positive for Covid-19 as well. On Wednesday, the producer revealed the news on her Instagram Stories, adding that she and her husband Karan Boolani are isolating.

“My husband and I are isolating and taking all prescribed medications and precautions. We also watched Frozen for the first time last night. It was pretty good. Made me miss my sister (Sonam Kapoor) too much. Everything tastes bad except chocolate, my head hurts and I’m still grateful that I got it the way I did and we will be fine in no time. For everyone reaching out to make sure we are ok, we are not too bad, thanks for checking. We love you,” an excerpt of her statement read.