Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are now officially divorced
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver’s are now officially divorced after 10 years of separation
According to court documents filed on Tuesday, the “Terminator” star and the American journalist have negotiated a final settlement, finally terminating their 35-year marriage.
The terms of the divorce settlement were not made public.
Shriver, the niece of assassinated US President John F. Kennedy, filed for divorce in 2011 after Schwarzenegger finished his tenure as Governor of California and acknowledged to having a child with the couple’s housekeeper 14 years before.
Schwarzenegger and Shriver married in 1986 and had four children together. Reuters
Read More
Belgium backtracks on Covid entertainment venue closure
BRUSSELS - Belgian authorities on Wednesday confirmed the reopening of theatres and...
Watch; Malaika Arora shares a recap of her 2021 & it also includes BF Arjun Kapoor
Fashion icon Malaika Arora is a diva who is famous for her...
Hareem Shah latest video goes viral
Hareem Shah, a social media and famous TikTok star, turned into a...
Minal Khan shares cozy pictures with her husband Ahsan
Minal Khan sharing the couple goals with her hubby Ahsan on Instagram...
Atif Aslam starrer 'Sang-e-Mah' OST released
The internationally acclaimed superstar of Pakistan, singer Atif Aslam has made the...