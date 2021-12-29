Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are now officially divorced

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver’s are now officially divorced after 10 years of separation

According to court documents filed on Tuesday, the “Terminator” star and the American journalist have negotiated a final settlement, finally terminating their 35-year marriage.

The terms of the divorce settlement were not made public.

Shriver, the niece of assassinated US President John F. Kennedy, filed for divorce in 2011 after Schwarzenegger finished his tenure as Governor of California and acknowledged to having a child with the couple’s housekeeper 14 years before.