Arslan Butt shares an all desi unseen picture with Esra Bilgiç
The heartthrob Turkish beauty Esra Bilgiç and Pakistani model Arslan Butt are enthralling fans since they joined hands together for a new project.
Arslan Butt took to his Instagram and left fans awestruck after he shared a beautiful picture with actress Esra Bilgiç, who has gained immense appreciation and recognition in Pakistan after her role as Halime Sultan from the hit Turkish historic series Dirilis: Ertugrul.
Esra was seen wearing a red banarsi wear, kept her hair wavy with minimalist jewellery. Arsalan, on the other hand donned a purple shalwar kameez paired with a vibrant waistcoat.
“The Beautiful Encounter! You’re a world-class Artist with an even bigger heart! May Allah safeguard you from the evil eye! Much love & respect for you,” he captioned the post.
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, Butt, in an Instagram post, said that it is an honour for me to work with the acclaimed diva.
Arsalan further added that “Pakistani cuisines awaits you. I’ll be unveiling with you guys shortly. Teşekkürler !that Esra Bilgic is really a very polite and talented girl, I enjoyed Esra’s company on the set. Arslan Butt said that we are looking forward to seeing Esra in Pakistan.”
In reply to Arslan’s post, Esra dropped thanking emoji’s.
View this post on Instagram
Also Read: Pakistani Actor Arslan Butt to work with Esra Bilgic in upcoming project
Read More
Sushmita Sen announces breakup with boyfriend Rohman Shawl
Sushmita Sen has announced breakup with longtime boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Sushmita Sen...
Mariam Ansari danced her heart out at her wedding
Pakistani actor Mariam Ansari officially tied the knot with Owais Khan, who...
Sarah Khan's latest adorable Insta story leaves fans swooning
Fan-favourite Sarah Khan shares a beautiful photo of baby Alyana in a...
Instagram Recap: TOP 10 Hot and Sizzling Pictures of Sana Fakhar
Sana Fakhar is an internationally acclaimed star who is known as an actress...
Noor Jehan is being remembered on her 21st death anniversary
Renowned cultural icon and one of the most legendary voices of Pakistan...