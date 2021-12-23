Arslan Butt shares an all desi unseen picture with Esra Bilgiç

The heartthrob Turkish beauty Esra Bilgiç and Pakistani model Arslan Butt are enthralling fans since they joined hands together for a new project.

Arslan Butt took to his Instagram and left fans awestruck after he shared a beautiful picture with actress Esra Bilgiç, who has gained immense appreciation and recognition in Pakistan after her role as Halime Sultan from the hit Turkish historic series Dirilis: Ertugrul.

Esra was seen wearing a red banarsi wear, kept her hair wavy with minimalist jewellery. Arsalan, on the other hand donned a purple shalwar kameez paired with a vibrant waistcoat.

“The Beautiful Encounter! You’re a world-class Artist with an even bigger heart! May Allah safeguard you from the evil eye! Much love & respect for you,” he captioned the post.

Earlier, Butt, in an Instagram post, said that it is an honour for me to work with the acclaimed diva.

“From the sets. It was great to work with you @esbilgic. You’re indeed a very humble and the gem of a girl and I truly enjoyed your company on set. Looking forward to see you in Pakistan Inshallah,” he wrote.

Arsalan further added that “Pakistani cuisines awaits you. I’ll be unveiling with you guys shortly. Teşekkürler !that Esra Bilgic is really a very polite and talented girl, I enjoyed Esra’s company on the set. Arslan Butt said that we are looking forward to seeing Esra in Pakistan.”

In reply to Arslan’s post, Esra dropped thanking emoji’s.

