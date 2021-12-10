Aryan Khan & Shehnaaz Gill Google’s top 10 most searched actors 2021
The Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, and Shehnaaz Gill were among the foremost searched actors within the global list of Google Year 2021 in Search. Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin sat at tops the worldwide list, while Aryan was on No 3 and Shehnaaz Gill stayed at No 7. Meanwhile, Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra topped Google.
Even though Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan did not make his acting debut in Bollywood but he still included within the global list of Google’s Most Searched Actors 2021. Aryan was detained in an alleged drug case in Mumbai. He spent more than three weeks at the Arthur Road jail, he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court.
Another Indian who made it to the list is Shehnaaz Gill. The previous Bigg Boss 13 contestant had a movie release alongside numerous music videos this year. The actress was also in news for private reasons after her rumoured boyfriend, Sidharth Shukla, gave up the ghost thanks to an attack.
Here is the list of most-searched actors on Google in 2021:
1) Alec Baldwin
2) Pete Davidson
3) Aryan Khan
4) Gina Carano
5) Armie Hammer
6) Carmen Salinas
7) Shehnaaz Gill
8) Elliot Page
9) Dave Chappelle
10) Brenda Song
