Asad Siddiqui and Zara Abbas celebrates 4th anniversary

Web Desk BOL News

29th Dec, 2021. 12:04 am

Asad and Zara Photo : Instagram

KARACHI: Veteran actor Asad Siddiqui wishes his wife actress Zara Noor Abbas 4th anniversary with a sweet and adorable note.

The couple is celebrating 4th anniversary this year.

Actor Asad wished his better half Zara on Instagram: Happy 4th!! Thank you for taking all my crap and bearing me all these years. May you continue doing the same till eternity.
My support system I love you and i got your back. Always!!❤️🌹
And just to remind you again like always, this was indeed your life’s best decision.💥
#happyanniversary

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asad Siddiqui (@asadsidofficial)

The couple has a renowned family background of actors and actresses with timeless projects on their credits.

