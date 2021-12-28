Asad Siddiqui and Zara Abbas celebrates 4th anniversary
KARACHI: Veteran actor Asad Siddiqui wishes his wife actress Zara Noor Abbas 4th anniversary with a sweet and adorable note.
The couple is celebrating 4th anniversary this year.
Actor Asad wished his better half Zara on Instagram: Happy 4th!! Thank you for taking all my crap and bearing me all these years. May you continue doing the same till eternity.
My support system I love you and i got your back. Always!!❤️🌹
And just to remind you again like always, this was indeed your life’s best decision.💥
#happyanniversary
The couple has a renowned family background of actors and actresses with timeless projects on their credits.
