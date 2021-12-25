Asif Raza Mir and wife celebrate wedding anniversary
Actor Asif Raza Mir is celebrating his wedding anniversary today with his wife Samra who penned down some beautiful words according to the occasion.
“Today we celebrate the best decision you ever made,” she said in an Instagram post.
Mir has enjoyed a blissful career since he stepped into the industry at the age of 17 and Samra has supported him throughout his struggles.
The actor who ruled the hearts of millions for many years is also the father of Ahad Raza Mir.
The Mirs are definitely a couple who look perfectly made for each other.
Let’s have a look at the beautiful pictures of the adorable couple.
