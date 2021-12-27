Asim Azhar shares a special message for his mother

Asim Azhar is like fresh air in the music fraternity of Pakistan, he has made a name for himself in the Pakistani music industry.

The Jo Tu Na Mila singer shared a picture on his Instagram wishing his mother ‘Happy Birthday’ and his feelings about how he feels about his mother.

Asim has been in the news for numerous reasons, but recently he has made headlines after his breakup with actress hania amir, which was followed by a lot of scandals and then his speculated relationship with young actress merub ali.