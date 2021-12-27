Asim Azhar shares a special message for his mother

Web Desk BOL News

28th Dec, 2021. 12:40 am
Asim Azhar

Photo: File

Asim Azhar is like fresh air in the music fraternity of Pakistan, he has made a name for himself in the Pakistani music industry.

The Jo Tu Na Mila singer shared a picture on his Instagram wishing his mother ‘Happy Birthday’ and his feelings about how he feels about his mother.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asim Azhar (@asimazhar)

Asim has been in the news for numerous reasons, but recently he has made headlines after his breakup with actress hania amir, which was followed by a lot of scandals and then his speculated relationship with young actress merub ali.

Read More

22 mins ago
Salman Khan Birthday: Lets take a look at his TOP 10 Songs

As Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan is celebrating his 56th birthday today (Monday),...
24 mins ago
Alizey Feroze shares a special picture of ‘Santa’

KARACHI: Alizey Feroze is the wife of Pakistani superstar Feroze Khan, she...
2 hours ago
Faryal Mehmood's TOP 5 DANCE VIDEOS of 2021

Faryal Mehmood is Pakistan’s one of the most famous dancers. She knows...
2 hours ago
Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay ends with a heartfelt note by Mahira Khan

The drama serial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay needs no introduction, the...
2 hours ago
Celebrities who broke up in 2021!

The year 2021 has seen a lot of breakups and reconciliations. While...
3 hours ago
VIRAL VIDEO: Aima Baig schooled a man for misbehaving during concert

Pakistan’s promising and powerful singer Aima Baig got angry during a live...