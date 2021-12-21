Ayesha Omar bashes troll for asking how much she ‘charges’ to dance at weddings

Ayesha Omar, who’s known to hit back at trolls, has silenced a fan asking how much she ‘charges’ to dance at weddings without appearing too offended.

A video that recently made its way to social media sees the actor shaking a leg at a Mehendi in a black lehenga choli to a Bollywood number. But of course, it was dubbed ‘vulgar’ with few objectifying Omar.

Actress Ayesha Omar recently performed at a friend’s wedding, where she sang several songs, including Bollywood chartbusters like Munni Badnaam Hui from Dabbang.

Other celebs that joined the Bulbulay diva were Azfar Rehman and Ali Rehman Khan. The clips from the Mehendi ceremony have gone viral across social media platforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buzzer Media & Marketing (@thebuzzermedia)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by showbizspy (@showbizspy_)

When a user commented asking, “How much does she charge for dancing on a wedding?” Referring to herself in third person, Omar replied, “She does not dance at random weddings. Only friends’ and relatives’, this was a close friend’s wedding and this was for fun. Not for money.”

She added, “She does not charge anything at all. We also live normal lives like all of you. We also dance on friends’ and relatives’ weddings like some of you, when we can make time to practice with our crazy work schedules. It’s not easy but we manage. Not everything is for money guys. Some of it is to feed your soul. Dancing with my close friends is soul food for me,” she concluded.