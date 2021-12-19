Ayesha Omar responds to critics on her recent bold dance video

Web Desk BOL News

19th Dec, 2021. 05:33 pm
Ayesha Omar

Ayesha Omar replies to mean comments on her bold dance video

Actress Ayesha Omar recently performed at a friend’s wedding, where she sang several songs, including Bollywood chartbusters like Munni Badnaam Hui from Dabbang.

Other celebs that joined the Bulbulay diva were Azfar Rehman and Ali Rehman Khan. The clips from the Mehendi ceremony have gone viral across social media platforms.

Read more. Watch: Ayesha Omar dazzles the audience with her killer moves 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by showbizspy (@showbizspy_)

Taking to her Instagram account, the Bulbulay actress Ayesha has a befitting response for a netizen who left a mean comment on a video of her dancing at a friend’s Mehendi.

Read More

6 mins ago
Taylor Swift-themed party becomes Covid-19 superspreader

After around 100 guests tested positive for Covid-19 during a fan event...
21 mins ago
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma sends a message to paparazzi

Anushka Sharma sent a message on her Instagram Stories praising those who...
37 mins ago
‘Ranbir is better actor, looker than Fawad’ says Mawra Hocane

Mawra Hocane, an actress, is a big fan of Bollywood actor Ranbir...
1 hour ago
Spider-Man producer asks Tom Holland and Zendaya to 'try not to' date

Tom Holland and Zendaya have been dating for quite some time, and...
2 hours ago
Spider-Man breaks box office records, earning $300 million worldwide

Spider-Man: No Way Home, the latest Marvel superhero film, is smashing pandemic-era...
2 hours ago
Gohar Rasheed thanks his 'Neighbor' Hania Amir for Aloo Ke Parathay

Gohar Rasheed is a Pakistani actor. He is best known for his...