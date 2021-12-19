Ayesha Omar responds to critics on her recent bold dance video
Actress Ayesha Omar recently performed at a friend’s wedding, where she sang several songs, including Bollywood chartbusters like Munni Badnaam Hui from Dabbang.
Other celebs that joined the Bulbulay diva were Azfar Rehman and Ali Rehman Khan. The clips from the Mehendi ceremony have gone viral across social media platforms.
Read more. Watch: Ayesha Omar dazzles the audience with her killer moves
Taking to her Instagram account, the Bulbulay actress Ayesha has a befitting response for a netizen who left a mean comment on a video of her dancing at a friend’s Mehendi.
