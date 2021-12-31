‘Ayeza aur Mahira ki race lagi hui hai’ says Yasir Hussain
When a netizen asked actor Yasir Hussain how he might boost his Instagram followers, the Jhooti star replied that he should ask Pakistani famous actresses, Mahira Khan, and Ayeza Khan. Yasir believes they are competing for the most number of followers.
Instagram is the most widely used social media network among Pakistani celebrities, who utilize it to communicate with their fans and followers. Celebrities use social media for public relations and endorsements.
The Chupke Chupke diva became Pakistan’s most-followed celebrity in 2021, with 10.7 million followers. She frequently posts images of her spouse Danish Taimoor and her children. Ayeza’s main tactic is to post frequently.
The more you post, the more people will see your profile and engage with it. In a single day, Ayeza publishes a lot of PR content or paid pieces.’
