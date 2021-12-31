Ayeza Khan embraces Queen Cleopatra look in latest pictures

Ayeza Khan, the renowned actress of Pakistani media, needs no introduction channeled Queen Cleopatra’s beauty in her latest photoshoot and leaves her fans gushing over.

Meray Paas Tum Ho fame turned into all-black attire paired with matching high heel boots. In a new hairdo, she channels ancient Egypt’s Queen Cleopatra, garnering style points with social media followers.

Take a look:

The showbiz queen, Ayeza continues to steal the spotlight on social media. Ayeza has a penchant for making style statements, from her stunning photoshoots with numerous fashion labels to her stunning Instagram images.

