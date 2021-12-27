Ayeza Khan sends tongues wagging as she stuns in an all-white attire

27th Dec, 2021. 03:44 pm
Ayeza Khan

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan is known for slaying with her fashionable looks. Her latest post was no different as she dropped jaws with an alluring photoshoot.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho star was seen sporting an all-white attire with a subtle nude makeup look as well as matching studs.

 

Fans were quick to shower the diva with compliments and shared loving comments and heart emojis.

Ayeza Khan tied the knot to actor Danish Taimoor in 2014 and since then, the couple never failed to impress their fans with their ultimate couple goals.

They share two adorable children together, daughter Hoorain and son Rayan Taimoor.

