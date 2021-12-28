Ayeza Khan sizzles in western attire in her latest photoshoot

The infamous actress of Pakistani media Ayeza Khan needs no introduction, Lollywood diva saw a histrionic surge in her admiration with chartbuster drama Meray Paas Tum Ho and after that, there was no turning back.

The queen of hearts is the most followed Pakistani star on Instagram. She keeps her fans entertained with her beautiful and eternal pictures.

Ayeza recently shared her latest photoshoot in western attire, she looked completely classy and elegant in the dresses.