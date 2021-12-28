Ayeza Khan sizzles in western attire in her latest photoshoot
The infamous actress of Pakistani media Ayeza Khan needs no introduction, Lollywood diva saw a histrionic surge in her admiration with chartbuster drama Meray Paas Tum Ho and after that, there was no turning back.
The queen of hearts is the most followed Pakistani star on Instagram. She keeps her fans entertained with her beautiful and eternal pictures.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Ayeza recently shared her latest photoshoot in western attire, she looked completely classy and elegant in the dresses.
Read More
Zara Noor Abbas sends love to hubby with a unique anniversary
Pakistan’s gorgeous actress Zara Noor Abbas is celebrating her 4th blissful wedding...
Mehwish Hayat's singing video goes viral
A leading actress of Pakistan's showbiz industry, Mehwish Hayat's singing video has...
Kim Kardashian's mother gave her THIS expensive Christmas gift
Kim Kardashian shared a photo of her and her siblings' Christmas gift...
Bella Hadid hits 48 million followers on Instagram
US supermodel Bella Hadid has reached 48 million followers on Instagram. The...
Asad Siddiqui and Zara Abbas celebrates 4th anniversary
KARACHI: Veteran actor Asad Siddiqui wishes his wife actress Zara Noor Abbas...