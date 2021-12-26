Ayeza Khan’s classic gym outfit is a must-have for workout junkies

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has eventually become the most demanding model for popular brands and designers. After striking in bridal and formal attire, Ayeza is now motivating us to visit the gym. The incredibly talented, gorgeous, and extremely exceptional actress turns heads in stunning gym wear.

The mother of two is taking our breath away in her stunning gym look. She is a fitness fanatic, and her toned body demonstrates her dedication to her health and fitness.

Take a look:

Flaunting her gym look, the Mere Pas Tum Ho actress wrote, “Do not give up!

The beginning is always the hardest.”

