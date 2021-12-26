Ayeza Khan’s classic gym outfit is a must-have for workout junkies
Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has eventually become the most demanding model for popular brands and designers. After striking in bridal and formal attire, Ayeza is now motivating us to visit the gym. The incredibly talented, gorgeous, and extremely exceptional actress turns heads in stunning gym wear.
The mother of two is taking our breath away in her stunning gym look. She is a fitness fanatic, and her toned body demonstrates her dedication to her health and fitness.
Take a look:
Flaunting her gym look, the Mere Pas Tum Ho actress wrote, “Do not give up!
The beginning is always the hardest.”
View this post on Instagram
Read More
'I wanted to thank you all': Alec Baldwin thanks supporters
Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin, recently took to social media to thank his...
Gigi Hadid drops rare childhood photo with sister Bella Hadid
Gigi Hadid wished her fans a happy holiday season with a sweet...
Throwback when Nora Fatehi recalls ‘hustle’ as a waitress in teenage years
Since her Bollywood debut, Nora Fatehi has come a long way in...
Nida Yasir shares a sneak peek into her travel diaries!
Nida Yasir, a host, and actor, is currently on vacation in the...
Nargis Fakhri burns the internet with hottest photo-shoot ever in a fashion show
Nargis Fakhri is a famous Bollywood actor and she has millions of...