Aymen Saleem looks ravishing in all black attire
Aymen Saleem wowed her admirers once again with her stunning new photos in a rich black dress by a well-known clothing brand. She looks stunningly lovely in this flashy festive dress.
The Chupke Chupke star has been opted by a popular brand for this radiant fashion look, and she shared pictures of the collaboration on her official Instagram account.
Read more. ‘Chupke Chupke’ duo Aymen Saleem, Arslan Naseer to share romance again
The 25-year-old donned a deep black dress with golden jewelry. She completed her dazzling look with red nail paint and earrings.
Take a look!
Aymen is a stunning young actress who rose to prominence in Pakistani television with the hit drama series Chupke Chupke. She is the daughter of Saleem Yousef, a former cricket great.
Also, With another Ramzan special drama serial, Arslan Nasser and Aymen Salem are poised to make a reappearance on screen together.
According to sources, Danish Nawaz, who previously directed them in Chupke Chupke, is directing the drama series. Furthermore, the drama’s script is written by Suno Chanda’s Saima Akram Chahdhry.
