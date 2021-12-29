‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ fame Sahdev Dirdo hospitalised after road accident, Badshah urges prayers

Sahdev Dirdo, who became a social media sensation after his singing video ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ went viral, suffered a head injury after a road accident on Tuesday.

Sahdev was hit by a motorcycle while riding a pillion skidded on the road. The Indian rapper Badshah, who collaborated with him on a remix version of the song, has been tweeting updates about his condition.

He wrote, “Sahdev is better now and has regained consciousness. Will go to Raipur to see a good neurosurgeon. Thank you for your prayers.”

Earlier, he wrote, “In touch with Sahdev’s family and friends…I’m there for him. Need your prayers.”

Sahdev is better now and has regained consciousness. Will go to Raipur to see a good neurosurgeon. Thank you for your prayers 🙏🙏 — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) December 29, 2021

In touch with Sahdev’s family and friends. He is unconscious, on his way to hospital. Im there for him. Need your prayers 🙏 — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) December 28, 2021

The accident happened about 6:30 p.m. in Shabri Nagar, Sukma district, Chhattisgarh.