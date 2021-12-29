‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ fame Sahdev Dirdo hospitalised after road accident, Badshah urges prayers

Web Desk BOL News

29th Dec, 2021. 08:53 pm
'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' fame Sahdev Dirdo is hospitalised after road accident, Badshah urges prayers

‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ fame Sahdev Dirdo hospitalised after road accident, Badshah urges prayers

Sahdev Dirdo, who became a social media sensation after his singing video ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ went viral, suffered a head injury after a road accident on Tuesday.

Sahdev was hit by a motorcycle while riding a pillion skidded on the road. The Indian rapper Badshah, who collaborated with him on a remix version of the song, has been tweeting updates about his condition.

He wrote, “Sahdev is better now and has regained consciousness. Will go to Raipur to see a good neurosurgeon. Thank you for your prayers.

Earlier, he wrote, “In touch with Sahdev’s family and friendsI’m there for him. Need your prayers.

The accident happened about 6:30 p.m. in Shabri Nagar, Sukma district, Chhattisgarh.

Read More

23 mins ago
Controversy queen Alizeh Shah caught smoking, WATCH VIDEO

Alizeh Shah, the social media sensation who is known for her outspoken...
31 mins ago
Young Iraqi film students tell their own stories from Mosul

MOSUL - A budding Iraqi filmmaker yells "action!" as an actress clambers...
32 mins ago
Yashma Gill Looks GORGEOUS in Winter Look

Yashma Gill, who is extremely skilled and lovely, is dressed to the...
53 mins ago
Which single actress does Haris Rauf follow on Instagram?

National team fast bowler Haris Rauf is one of the few Pakistani...
56 mins ago
Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza leave fans amused with latest video

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza are unquestionably the stars of the cricket...
1 hour ago
Azfar Rehman discloses reason behind his absence from social media

Model turned actor Azfar Rehman has recently shared why despite being a...