Belgium backtracks on Covid entertainment venue closure

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a banner reading “Silence please” during a demonstration against the Belgian government’s restrictions imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brussels, Belgium December 26, 2021. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File Photo

BRUSSELS – Belgian authorities on Wednesday confirmed the reopening of theatres and cinemas after a court victory for the cultural sector against a shutdown aimed at curbing the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

The government was forced to backtrack on measures introduced last week after a top court ruled Tuesday that entertainment venues were being unfairly singled out.

That decision followed protests by the cultural sector angry that it was being made to close its doors while bars and restaurants were allowed to keep working.

The authorities said a maximum of 200 seated people would be allowed into each venue, face masks were obligatory and those attending would have to show proof of vaccination or a negative test.

“We continue to follow closely the evolution of the pandemic in our country where Omicron is dominant,” Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo tweeted after announcing the reversal.

De Croo had announced the original closure on December 22 as Belgium saw a sharp increase in the percentage of positive Covid tests showing the Omicron variant.

That came despite an overall fall in Covid-19 infections since a peak at the start of the month as the country battled a fourth wave that strained hospitals.