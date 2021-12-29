Belgium backtracks on Covid entertainment venue closure
BRUSSELS – Belgian authorities on Wednesday confirmed the reopening of theatres and cinemas after a court victory for the cultural sector against a shutdown aimed at curbing the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant.
The government was forced to backtrack on measures introduced last week after a top court ruled Tuesday that entertainment venues were being unfairly singled out.
That decision followed protests by the cultural sector angry that it was being made to close its doors while bars and restaurants were allowed to keep working.
The authorities said a maximum of 200 seated people would be allowed into each venue, face masks were obligatory and those attending would have to show proof of vaccination or a negative test.
“We continue to follow closely the evolution of the pandemic in our country where Omicron is dominant,” Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo tweeted after announcing the reversal.
De Croo had announced the original closure on December 22 as Belgium saw a sharp increase in the percentage of positive Covid tests showing the Omicron variant.
That came despite an overall fall in Covid-19 infections since a peak at the start of the month as the country battled a fourth wave that strained hospitals.
Read More
Watch; Malaika Arora shares a recap of her 2021 & it also includes BF Arjun Kapoor
Fashion icon Malaika Arora is a diva who is famous for her...
Hareem Shah latest video goes viral
Hareem Shah, a social media and famous TikTok star, turned into a...
Minal Khan shares cozy pictures with her husband Ahsan
Minal Khan sharing the couple goals with her hubby Ahsan on Instagram...
Atif Aslam starrer 'Sang-e-Mah' OST released
The internationally acclaimed superstar of Pakistan, singer Atif Aslam has made the...
Hania Aamir raises the temperature in a strapless gown, see photos
Hania Aamir, a renowned name in the Pakistani media industry, has yet...