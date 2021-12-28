Bella Hadid hits 48 million followers on Instagram

29th Dec, 2021. 12:15 am
Bella Hadid hits 48 million followers on Instagram

Bella Hadid hits 48 million followers on Instagram

US supermodel Bella Hadid has reached 48 million followers on Instagram. The supermodel hit the milestone by sharing 2962 posts, which included breathtaking photographs and videos of herself.

Hadid used her Instagram account to draw attention to Israeli abuses in the occupied territories. She usually indulges in social activities through her social media handle.

Recently, Bella celebrated her Christmas by helping families in need. She collaborated with a New York City food bank to hand out groceries and toys.

The 25-year-old model shared her perfect Christmas pictures on Instgaram while distributing food and toys to the needy and wrote, “My perfect Christmas. These are a few of my favorite things.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

