Beyoncé’s daughters look exactly alike in the latest Adidas campaign

Beyoncé daughters, nine-year-old Blue Ivy and four-year-old Rumi look like a spitting image of each other in their mom’s latest Adidas x Ivy Park campaign.

Beyoncé shared the first look from the campaign on her Instagram. The picture depicted the mother-daughter twinning in black and white houndstooth outfits with Rumi looking exactly how her elder sister blue used to look at her age.

The resemblance was noticed fast with the fans and followers, many of whom took to the comments sections to voice it out.

The campaign also stars other celeb kids including Natalia Bryant daughter of Kobe Bryant and Ava and Deacon, children of Reese Witherspoon.

