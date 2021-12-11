Beyoncé’s daughters look exactly alike in the latest Adidas campaign
Beyoncé daughters, nine-year-old Blue Ivy and four-year-old Rumi look like a spitting image of each other in their mom’s latest Adidas x Ivy Park campaign.
Read more: Beyoncé Knowles has great news for her fans!
Beyoncé shared the first look from the campaign on her Instagram. The picture depicted the mother-daughter twinning in black and white houndstooth outfits with Rumi looking exactly how her elder sister blue used to look at her age.
The resemblance was noticed fast with the fans and followers, many of whom took to the comments sections to voice it out.
The campaign also stars other celeb kids including Natalia Bryant daughter of Kobe Bryant and Ava and Deacon, children of Reese Witherspoon.
Read more: Adidas muddles through supply chain mess in third quarter
Read More
Bride passes away due to cardiac attack after crying during Rukhsati
After crying "too much" at her Rukhsati, a newlywed woman in India...
Check out the actresses who married younger men!
When it comes to love, the entire world appears to be hypocritical!...
Olivia Rodrigo advises her fans who failed to get concert tickets
Thousands of Olivia Rodrigo fans were unhappy when tickets for her "Sour...
Check out Deepika Padukone's fitness secret!
Deepika Padukone is one of Bollywood's fittest actresses and is quite active...
Tom Holland's career rises as the film 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' approaches
Tom Holland's upcoming film Spider-Man: No Way Home has brought him more...