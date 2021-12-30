Bharti Singh responds to question about her delivery to Paparazzi

Indian comedy star Bharti Singh, who is expecting her first child with her better half, Haarsh Limbachiyaa has a Q & A session with the paparazzi in which responded to questions about her delivery.

A photographer asked, “When will we get the good news and after how many months?”. Bharti replied, Oh, wow, we have a midwife in our midst, You will get the good news in April. You will come to the hospital, right?

Read more: What Bharti Singh replies to paparazzi when they ask her ‘mama kab banege’?

Bharti addressed the paparazzi as her baby’s uncles,‘ telling them to prepare for the arrival of her little one. She asked if they wanted her to have a boy or a girl. While most people preferred a daughter, one man stated that he wanted both. “No, I am just expecting one. Should I keep doing this?” she said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

It should be noted that the duo had announced their pregnancy on the YouTube channel along with the funny video.

