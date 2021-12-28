‘Boycott 83’ trends in India right after movie release

Boycott83 trends on social media right after the release of the movie: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s film ’83’ has been released in cinemas on December 24. Audiences and critics alike have praised the flick. On the other hand, the hashtag boycott ’83 is trending on social media as soon as the film is released.

The call for a boycott of the film is being made for a various reasons. Ranveer Singh, who previously stated that he intended to make this film a flop, is now speaking out against Deepika Padukone and Kabir Khan. In fact, since Deepika Padukone came out in support of JNU students, there has been a public outcry. Appealing to the people not to watch this film made by Deepika, it is being said that she has supported ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’. The anger of the people against Deepika was similar when her film ‘Chhapak’ was released. Even then, people on social media demanded a boycott of his film. One user shared the video clip on social media and wrote, “Watch how Ranveer Singh and other fake Bollywood stars are partying with these ISI agents of Pakistan.

Kabir Khan has accused the Mughals of misrepresenting the Mughal era, claiming that boycotts were being discussed. Furthermore, Sushant’s followers have called for a boycott of the film. It’s being discussed as the biggest flop film ever. Some social situations Sushant’s followers have been reminded to post # Boycott83 in response to Ranveer Singh’s film ’83’ being launched in theatres. According to Sushant’s admirers, Ranveer made fun of his favourite actor Sushant in a commercial last year. As a result, all Sushant Fans are being urged to use the hashtag # Boycott83. Users claim that Ranveer had previously made fun of Sushant.