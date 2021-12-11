Brad Pitt is looking for ‘something long term with a special person’

Popular Hollywood actor Brad Pitt has expressed his wish to date again after his split from his ex-wife, actress Angelina Jolie.

The 90s favorite celebrity is finding it hard to date someone and has expressed that he needs something special with the right person. He doesn’t feel like dating apps are for him and wants to have someone long-term.

The actor hates the attention he draws for stepping out just for coffee.

The insider then claimed that apart from Brad’s love life, his main priorities are his children, charities and his work.