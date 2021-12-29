Bride entry in Ertugrul-style goes viral on social media

A video of a bride making a spectacular entrance based on the popular Turkish drama serial Ertugrul went viral on social media on Wednesday.

The video shows the bride riding a horse, but that’s not all. Like in the drama, a group of young guys greets the bride with a sword dance.

Ertugrul style entry of Bride at one of her wedding event. Video @zamalsamanphotography#ICCAwards #SaudiArabia pic.twitter.com/w3t7iEGIvD — Lollywoodnow_ (@Lollywoodnow1) December 29, 2021

Pakistani famous actress Reema Khan was also seen taking selfies with the bride in the video.

As soon as the video went popular on social media, netizens had different feelings about it. Some users complimented the inventive idea, while others chastised the stunt.