Bride passes away due to cardiac attack after crying during Rukhsati

After crying “too much” at her Rukhsati, a newlywed woman in India suffered a heart attack and died, leaving her family and guests unhappy and horrified.

It is common for brides in the subcontinent to be sad and cry when their Rukhsati — when they leave their homes after the wedding ceremony to accompany the husband — takes place.

People in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, on the other hand, were given a rude awakening when a married woman died of a heart attack just before her Rukhsati owing to “excessive crying.”

According to witnesses at the wedding, the bride cried so hard that she passed out. She was transported to the hospital and proclaimed dead by doctors, who confirmed that her death was caused by a heart attack.