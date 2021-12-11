Bride passes away due to cardiac attack after crying during Rukhsati
After crying “too much” at her Rukhsati, a newlywed woman in India suffered a heart attack and died, leaving her family and guests unhappy and horrified.
It is common for brides in the subcontinent to be sad and cry when their Rukhsati — when they leave their homes after the wedding ceremony to accompany the husband — takes place.
People in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, on the other hand, were given a rude awakening when a married woman died of a heart attack just before her Rukhsati owing to “excessive crying.”
According to witnesses at the wedding, the bride cried so hard that she passed out. She was transported to the hospital and proclaimed dead by doctors, who confirmed that her death was caused by a heart attack.
Read More
Check out the actresses who married younger men!
When it comes to love, the entire world appears to be hypocritical!...
Olivia Rodrigo advises her fans who failed to get concert tickets
Thousands of Olivia Rodrigo fans were unhappy when tickets for her "Sour...
Check out Deepika Padukone's fitness secret!
Deepika Padukone is one of Bollywood's fittest actresses and is quite active...
Tom Holland's career rises as the film 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' approaches
Tom Holland's upcoming film Spider-Man: No Way Home has brought him more...
Rabia Butt twirls in a stunning bright pink bridal attire
Rabia Butt, a supermodel with a lot of talent, was recently photographed...