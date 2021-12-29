Britney Spears calls it quits to the music industry

Family is expected to love you and care for you when you go through your good times and bad. One cannot even imagine they might be the antagonist in your life. If something like this happens, it takes time to not only deal with the issue but to even accept it. Britney did come to a conclusion after years of being controlled and this time she won’t be having any of it.

Britney has indicated that she might not return to recording music. She said that after being free from 13 years of conservatorship with her father. Being controlled in her personal and business life has made her fearful of the entertainment industry.

Spears was released from a court-ordered agreement with her father in 2008 last month. The singer in a lengthy Instagram post said that she wanted to start over.

“I guess it seems odd to most why I don’t even do music anymore… People have no idea the awful things they have done to me personally and after what I’ve been through, I’m scared of people and the business!” the 40-year-old said.

“Not doing my music anymore is my way of saying ‘Fuck You.’ In a sense when it only actually benefits my family by ignoring my real work. It’s like I’ve subconsciously let them win,’ the singer added.

Spears, earlier this year complained to the judge overseeing her conservatorship case. Stating that her father Jamie Spears, in charge of her career, was domineering. Consequently, in September, Jamie Spears was fired as her daughter’s conservator.