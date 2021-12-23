Britney Spears emphasizes the importance of being “my own cheerleader”

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Dec, 2021. 11:34 pm
Britney Spears recently took to social media to express her desire to become her “very own cheerleader,” as well as the significance of it all after a horrible few years.

The actress expressed her feelings in a caption that has since been removed.

Her post read, “I just realized this today guys… after what my family tried to do to me three years ago I needed to be my own cheerleader !!!!

She also went on to say, “God knows they weren’t …so I just read up on my self and this is what I found: Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning pop icon Britney Spears is one of the most successful and celebrated entertainers in pop history with nearly 100 million records sold worldwide. In the U.S. alone, she has sold more than 70 million albums, singles and songs, according to Nielsen Music.

