BTS member V reveals his celebrity crush, ‘Lily Collins’

V confessed that Lily Collins was his favorite Hollywood actress and celebrity crush (he also likes Rachel McAdams!). Moreover, Taehyung has highlighted Collins’ romantic comedy-drama Love, Rosie, starring Sam Claflin, as one of his all-time favorite films.

BTS ARMY, who are also Emily in Paris fans, shouted with delight when Mindy Chen (Ashley Park) played BTS’ Dynamite during one of the recently aired Season 2 episodes.

Two BTS members also expressed their gratitude to the show for singing their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 track and doing it properly, à la Emily in Paris!

Bangtan commander RM and V were the two members in question. While RM shared an Instagram Story with a similar giggle over the huge Dynamite number, V shared the identical scene with his caption on Instagram.

Adding a black and white heart “TaeTae” seal of approval to Emily in Paris’ Instagram page. Sharing Kim Taehyung’s Instagram story (through Emily in Paris’ Instagram story about the Christmas Tree singer’s Instagram story!) Emily in Paris’ star, Lily Collins aka Emily Cooper, wrote, “WE’RE IN THE STARS TONIGHT! #BTSARMY,” referencing a Dynamite lyric.