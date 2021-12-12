BTS win Asia’s most prestigious music awards in Hong Kong

BTS was the big winner at the Mnet Asian Music Accolades in Hong Kong on Saturday, taking home nine awards, including Worldwide Icon of the Year, according to Variety.

The presentation, known as MAMA, was the region’s largest music awards event and was available to view as a global live stream telecast on YouTube.

The K-pop stars took home four of the night’s biggest honours, including album of the year, artist of the year, song of the year, and international icon of the year.

The Butter hitmakers collected the trophies with a touching speech in which they said, “For all of those who had difficult times this year, to share strength and comfort, we tried new things in making music and we worked really hard.”

“Butter and Permission to Dance gained enormous love this year, we will share this honour with everyone who worked hard to make great music and performances with us.”