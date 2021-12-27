Camila Cabello says she wants to ‘spend a little less time’ on her phone

Camila Cabello has declared that she is taking a hiatus from social media and will return in 2022, after the New Year! The 24-year-old Havana singer came to Instagram to inform her fans of the news and explain her reasoning.

Taking to the social media platform, Cabello announced that she will be “going on a lil social media detox till the new year!!!!” With this post, she notified her 59 million followers (and counting!) that she has decided to step away from social media for the time being. Stating the reason, the singer said that she wants to keep away from her phone for some time. “Just wanna spend a little less time on my phone this week x love y’all,” Cabello said.

Earlier, the singer had also announced her breakup with ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes whom she dated for almost 2 years. Taking to their social media platforms, they shared a joint statement on November 17, “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever…We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”