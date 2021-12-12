Camila Cabello shares how “Cinderella” helped her overcome mental health issues
Camilla Cabello, the award-winning singer, and songwriter, recently opened up about her mental health challenges and how the Cinderella role helped her work through them.
Cabello spoke candidly with the Hollywood reporter about everything. Havana singer stated, “I don’t think I know how to write in any way that isn’t personal to me. When I was working on ‘Million to One’ for Cinderella, to be totally honest, I was going through a really hard time with my mental health.”
The 24-year-old singer continued, “I feel like I channeled my personal journey into the one of the character. The character was super confident — everybody was telling her no, but she knew.”
