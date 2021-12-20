Celebrations Are In Order! Areeba Habib Has Announced Her Wedding Date On Instagram.

Areeba Habib posted a picture of her invitation box on Instagram two days ago. The box had a scented candle, a trunk-shaped box of sweets and an acrylic framed wedding invite with black border and gold font. The invitation revealed the big day to be on 2nd of January.

Along with the picture flashing ‘Areeba weds Saadain’ the actor made the joyous announcement. She captioned the post with “BISMILLAH HIR RAHMAN NIR RAHIM (Starting with the Name of Allah who is the most merciful and the most beneficial).” Marking the start of the new journey.

The comments section was filled with congratulations and wishes for her for her new step in life. A number of people from the industry also send their wishes, including Sadia Faisal, Sumbul Iqbal and Sadaf Kanwal.

As reported earlier, her man-to-be is not into the entertainment industry and runs a farming business. The groom’s name is Saadain Imran Sheikh.

Extending our heartiest congratulations to the couple, we are sure Areeba will make a gorgeous bride.