Celebrities that Regret Doing Their Roles in these Famous Movies

“Would you mind telling me about your biggest regrets?” Although this is one of the more deceptive questions a journalist might ask an actor, the response is frequently highly edifying. Many actors have expressed unhappiness with their roles as superheroes (Ben Affleck, Jessica Alba, Halle Berry), youthful heartthrobs (Robert Pattinson, Zac Efron), or maintaining a long-running series (Matt Damon, Daniel Radcliffe).

Read more: Kate Winslet reveals she uses two different shades of foundation

Others have stated that they chose a job solely based on a director’s filmography, only to be dissatisfied with the final results of their partnership (Charlize Theron). We’re all human, though, and we’ve all made mistakes we’re not proud of. Whether it’s for job or personal reasons, our apologies aren’t displayed on enormous screens for all to see. Unfortunately, this is not the case for these actors.

Kate Winslet- Titanic

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet rose to the top of the A-list after their roles in Titanic. The notorious Blockbuster broke box office records and was dubbed the greatest film of all time. So why does she dislike her role in this well-known film? Her performance, she thinks, lacked grace and quality. “Every single moment, I’m like, ‘Really, really?'” she told Collider. You did it that way? ‘Oh, my goodness.’ I can’t stand hearing my American accent. It’s a disaster.” Winslet seemed to be a little too harsh on herself.

Matt Damon- The Bourne Ultimatum

Given that Matt Damon played Jason Bourne for the fourth time in 2016, this one is a little difficult to comprehend. In interviews, Damon has stated that there was one Bourne film that he felt should not have been created. Damon stated in 2011 that he was hesitant to film 2007’s The Bourne Ultimatum because the screenplay was illegible. “This is a career-ender,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. I mean, I could post this stuff on eBay and that guy’s game would be finished. It’s a disaster. It’s quite humiliating. Tony Gilroy was basically having a go, and he collected his money and walked away.

Read more: Gal Gadot to play the Evil Queen in ‘Snow White’

Robert Pattinson- Twilight

You’ve been living under a rock for the last few years if you haven’t heard about this. It was never a secret that Robert Pattinson despised playing Edward Cullen, the emotional vampire-boy, and he made that clear. Twilight fans have even made fun of footage in which Pattinson shows his disdain for the film.

Andrew Garfield – The Amazing Spider-Man

When The Amazing Spider-Man 3 and The Amazing Spider-Man 4 were set for release, fans were shocked to learn that Andrew Garfield, who played the titular web slinger in the trilogy, had dropped out. Garfield was rumored to have been fired by Sony in 2015, but many feel he set himself up for the dismissal. He is expected to return in the next Spider-Man: No Way Home, according to rumors.