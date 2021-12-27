Celebrities who broke up in 2021!

The year 2021 has seen a lot of breakups and reconciliations. While many celebs put a ring on their long-term relationship, others returned to being single after putting in the effort to find love with their better halves.

Take a look at some of the most ‘it’ Hollywood couples who split this year, from Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik.

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik

Gigi and Zayn have had an on-again, off-again relationship for almost a decade. In September 2020, the pair welcomed their daughter Khai and re-announced their romance.

Dua Lipa & Anwer Hadid

While many sources affirm that Dua Lipa and Anwer Hadid are no longer together, Page Six alleges that the couple is in the midst of separation after numerous attempts to resolve their issues.

Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes

After nearly two years of dating, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes announced their split, breaking the hearts of millions. The pair maintains a nice friendship, according to them.

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West, her seven-year-husband, after a year of living with the rapper. Kim’s bold move came following the rapper’s failed presidential campaign against Joe Biden in the United States.

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez

After four years together, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called it quits. In the year 2019, the couple got engaged.

Elon Musk & Grimes

Grimes and Elon Musk’s split in September after three years of dating.

“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA,” said Musk in a statement. “She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

