Charlie Puth tests positive for Covid-19 and asks fans to be ‘cautious’

Charlie Puth announced on Wednesday that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and advised fans to be ‘cautious.’

The attention singer took to his Twitter account and shared, “I tested positive for Covid this morning. I’m not feeling amazing but I think the worst is behind me.”

“I write you this update, feeling like complete (expletive), in hopes that you will be safe and careful this holiday season. Love you and I’ll speak to you very soon,” he added.

Meanwhile, there has been a noticeable increase in Covid-19 cases, with many celebrities declaring their positive diagnosis.

Doja Cat recently disclosed that she had gotten the illness and had to cancel her appearance at the iHeart Jingle Bell Ball.

“I’m sad to share that I just tested positive as well and will no longer be able to perform on the rest of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour,” the rapper shared.