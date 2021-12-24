‘Children shouldn’t be serving you’: Shaniera Akram laments over child labour

Web Desk BOL News

24th Dec, 2021. 04:38 pm
Shaniera Akram against child labour

Shaniera Akram, the wife of former captain Wasim Akram, took to her social media and opposed child labour saying, “If you really care for the child, send them to school not work”.

The social activist raised her voice against the injustice the children have to face. Posting multiple stories on Instagram, Shaniera Akram wrote, “Nothing infuriates me more than a family who has children working as their domestic staff.”

“I don’t give a rats what your excuse is, children should not be serving you,” she added. “If you really care for the child, send them to school not work.”

Shaniera Akram child abuse

 

Read More

2 days ago
Saba Qamar Uninterrupted

Saba Qamar has given more than 15 years to the industry and...
38 mins ago
Minal Khan delights fans with glimpses of her trip with hubby

Actress Minal Khan continues to ooze vacation goals to her fans and...
49 mins ago
Saboor Aly opens up about what irritates her the most

Saboor Aly finally give words to her irritation that was obvious in...
53 mins ago
Adnan Siddiqui reveals his love for legendary A R Rehman

The star who has a following of thousands is himself the huge...
59 mins ago
Sania Mirza and son Izhaan looks adorable in a casual look

Star tennis player Sania Mirza shared an adorable snap with her son...
1 hour ago
Aiman & Muneeb having a vacation joyride in Murree

Muneeb Butt and Aiman Khan, a well-known and the most adored couple of...