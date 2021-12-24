‘Children shouldn’t be serving you’: Shaniera Akram laments over child labour

Shaniera Akram, the wife of former captain Wasim Akram, took to her social media and opposed child labour saying, “If you really care for the child, send them to school not work”.

The social activist raised her voice against the injustice the children have to face. Posting multiple stories on Instagram, Shaniera Akram wrote, “Nothing infuriates me more than a family who has children working as their domestic staff.”

“I don’t give a rats what your excuse is, children should not be serving you,” she added. “If you really care for the child, send them to school not work.”