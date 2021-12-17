‘Chupke Chupke’ duo Aymen Saleem, Arslan Naseer to share romance again

Aymen Saleem and Arslan to share the screeen again!

With another Ramzan special drama serial, Arslan Nasser and Aymen Salem are poised to make a reappearance on screen together.

According to sources, Danish Nawaz, who previously directed them in Chupke Chupke, is directing the drama series. Furthermore, the drama’s script is written by Suno Chanda’s Saima Akram Chahdhry.

After Squid Game and Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3, Chupke Chupke was the third most popular entertainment search on Google this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aymen Saleem (@aymen.saleem)

Chupke Chupke, starring Arsalan Naseer, Osman Khalid Butt, and Ayeza Khan, was Aymen’s first drama. Fans praised the actress for her debut performance as Mishi, as well as her connection with Arsalan.