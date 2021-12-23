Coldplay will stop production in 2025: Chris Martin

23rd Dec, 2021. 08:32 pm
Coldplay will stop production in 2025: Chris Martin

Coldplay will stop production in 2025: Chris Martin

Coldplay’s frontman, Chris Martin announced in the latest interview that the band will not be making any new music beyond 2025.

The news was announced in a preview of Martin’s future interview with Jo Whiley on BBC Radio 2, in which he will explain the band’s long-term ambitions.

“Well, I know I can tell you; our last proper record will come out in 2025 and after that I think we will only tour,” said the Hymn for the Weekend singer.

Martin, 44, went on to offer some solace to fans, stating, “Maybe we’ll do some collaborative things.” however, he reiterated that the “Coldplay catalogue, as it were, finishes then.”

Coldplay rose to prominence in 2000 with their smash single Yellow from their debut album, Parachutes. Since then, the band has achieved enormous success, with multiple platinum-selling albums and seven Grammy Awards to their credit.

