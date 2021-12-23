Congress to lead the Astroworld tragedy

Congress has formed an independent committee to look into the catastrophe at the Astroworld event.

The House Committee stated on Wednesday that it will lead an investigation into Live Nation’s role in the Festival incident at NRG Park in Houston on November 5.

A letter was written to Michael Rapino, president and CEO of Live Nation, demanding information on the sad circumstances that resulted in the deaths of ten concertgoers.

“This a horrifying way to die, and preventable. Their families and our community deserve answers to make sure this never happens again,” said Congressman Kevin Brady. “I pushed for this Congressional investigation to hold the concert promoters and organizers accountable, identify the causes, and make sure families no longer have to wonder if their child, friend, or loved one will come back from a concert alive.”

“Live Nation Entertainment was the concert promoter reportedly responsible for ‘planning, staffing, putting up the money, securing permits, finding vendors, communicating with local agencies,’ for Astroworld Festival.”

Representatives Carolyn B. Maloney, James Comer, Kevin Brady, Al Green, and Bill Pascrell Jr. signed the letter.

According to reports, rapper Travis Scott took the stage around 9 p.m., and emergency personnel responded to the first complaints of injuries about 20 minutes later.

“Recent reports raise serious concerns about whether your company took adequate steps to ensure the safety of the 50,000 concertgoers who attended Astroworld Festival,” the representatives wrote. “For instance, reports indicate that security and medical staff were inexperienced or ill-equipped to deal with mass injuries. Some attendees stated that the placement of barricades made it difficult to escape. Experts have stated that Astroworld Festival organizers failed to heed warning signs.”

The House oversight committee requested that details about the festival’s duties and responsibilities, security plans, and the procedures Live Nation took after learning that the event had been deemed a “mass casualty” be made public by Jan. 7, 2022.