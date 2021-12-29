Controversy queen Alizeh Shah caught smoking, WATCH VIDEO
Alizeh Shah, the social media sensation who is known for her outspoken personality and viral dance videos, was recently caught on camera smoking in her car.
On social media, Alizeh’s smoking video has gone viral. Alizeh may be seen in the footage sitting in the front seat of the car, smoking a cigarette.
Have a look!
🔴 Exclusive: Controversy queen #AlizehShah caught smoking ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/I2Kb2xdIQf
— Showbiz & News (@ShowbizAndNewz) December 29, 2021
Earlier, the Ehd e Wafa starlet posted her picture wearing a black off-shoulder puff-sleeved top and she looked absolutely gorgeous.
She paired her top with black denim pants and kept her look classy with a no-makeup look. Alizeh left her hair open in a half ponytail with bangs. Her pictures garnered lovely comments in no time.
