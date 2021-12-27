Dananeer enjoys her big day with co-stars from Sinf-e-Aahan

Actress and social media sensation Dananeer Mubeen celebrated her birthday with the two stars of drama serial Sinf-e-Aahan, Syra Yousuf, and Yumna Zaidi, and the three actresses seemingly had a blast together.

The three queens of the drama industry in Pakistan looked stunning at the birthday party and took to Instagram to share the happenings with their fans.

Yousaf shared an eye-catchy picture with friends from the celebration that left the fans awe-struck.

Not only her, but actress Yumna Zaidi also wished her co-star Mubeen on Instagram along with a few glimpses of the event.

Dananeer was seen wearing a beautiful gold-coloured long dress on her big day with Syra and Yumna flaunting their look in elegant party wear.

Mubeen rose to popularity a year back with her short funny video “Pawri Horahi Hai” which earned her recognition in neighbouring country India as well.

The actress recently made her acting debut with drama serial Sinf-e-Aahan alongside Sajal Aly, Yumna Zaidi, Syra Yousuf, Kubra Khan, and Ramsha Khan.