Dananeer Mobeen talks about criticism for her role in Sinf-e-Aahan

Social media sensation Dananeer Mobeen, who rose to prominence overnight with her viral video “Pawri ho rhi hai,” spoke up about the negative reactions she’s gotten after her role in Sinf-e-Aahan and how she chooses not to focus on them in her recent interview.

Dananeer said, “I got what I was destined to receive. You cannot question why one got what they were destined for because this is not in your hands, it is Allah’s will. I like to focus on the positive because where there is hate and trolling, there is love as well.”

“Why not focus on the positive instead of negative? When you are a public figure and in the limelight, people will say what they want to say. It is heartbreaking because people don’t understand that whatever they write can be hurtful,” she continued.

Earlier, the Pawri ho rhi hai famed celebrated her birthday with Sinf-e-Aahan co-stars Syra Yousuf, and Yumna Zaidi.