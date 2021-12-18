Deepika Padukone teases Ranveer Singh, says his golden outfit ‘matches with mic’
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently traveled to the United Arab Emirates to promote their forthcoming film 83. Ranveer wore a golden outfit to one of the events, and his wife Deepika Padukone made a humorous remark about it.
Ranveer wore a flashy golden ensemble to the event. He was dressed in a glittering gold high-neck shirt with yellow trousers. Deepika Padukone can be seen saying Ranveer, “Hey, this mic is matching your outfit,” in a video circulating on the internet.
“This mic is matching your outfit”- Deepika to Ranveer😂💛#deepveer pic.twitter.com/PyAtOFONQP
— Anisha💫 (@anisha_xox) December 16, 2021
The film 83, starring Ranveer Singh and his wife, will be released on December 23. The teaser for 83 was screened at Dubai’s Burj Khalifa ahead of the film’s grand debut. Ranveer saw the teaser alongside 83 director Kabir Khan, his wife Mini Mathur, Padukone, and Kapil Dev as it played on the building.
