Devin Ratray, actor of Home Alone arrested on Wednesday

Actor Devin Ratray famous for Home Alone was arrested on Wednesday. Allegedly on having a physical confrontation with his girlfriend earlier this month.

Ratray was arrested on Tuesday in Oklahoma City, according to People, and his bond was set at $25,000.

Read more: American actress Juliette Lewis criticizes the dark sides of Hollywood

The 44-year-old was charged with multiple crimes. One of battery by strangulation. Another of domestic assault and battery, according to online court documents.

Ratray allegedly surrendered on Wednesday, was processed, and bailed out, according to authorities. The Oklahoma City Police and the County District Attorney’s Office have refused to release any other information.

Read more: Hollywood gathers for Baldwin shooting victim vigil

The actor shot to fame as Buzz McCallister, the older brother of Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin McCallister in the film Home Alone in the early 1990s.