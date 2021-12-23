Devin Ratray, actor of Home Alone arrested on Wednesday

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Dec, 2021. 07:36 pm

Actor Devin Ratray famous for Home Alone was arrested on Wednesday. Allegedly on having a physical confrontation with his girlfriend earlier this month.

Ratray was arrested on Tuesday in Oklahoma City, according to People, and his bond was set at $25,000.

Read more: American actress Juliette Lewis criticizes the dark sides of Hollywood

The 44-year-old was charged with multiple crimes. One of battery by strangulation. Another of domestic assault and battery, according to online court documents.

Ratray allegedly surrendered on Wednesday, was processed, and bailed out, according to authorities. The Oklahoma City Police and the County District Attorney’s Office have refused to release any other information.

Read more: Hollywood gathers for Baldwin shooting victim vigil

The actor shot to fame as Buzz McCallister, the older brother of Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin McCallister in the film Home Alone in the early 1990s.

Read More

5 mins ago
Netizens mock Esra Bilgic's dancing routine in the latest Pakistani ad

Turkish actor Esra Bilgic once again contributed to a Pakistani project and...
1 hour ago
Hareem Shah reveals her favorite politicians in a recent interview

Famed TikToker and social media sensation Hareem Shah, who is popularly known...
1 hour ago
Sushmita Sen announces breakup with boyfriend Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen has announced breakup with longtime boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Sushmita Sen...
1 hour ago
Mariam Ansari danced her heart out at her wedding

Pakistani actor Mariam Ansari officially tied the knot with Owais Khan, who...
2 hours ago
Sarah Khan's latest adorable Insta story leaves fans swooning

Fan-favourite Sarah Khan shares a beautiful photo of baby Alyana in a...
2 hours ago
Instagram Recap: TOP 10 Hot and Sizzling Pictures of Sana Fakhar

Sana Fakhar is an internationally acclaimed star who is known as an actress...