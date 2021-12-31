Dia Mirza discusses her “near-death experience” and parenting
Dia Mirza, like many others, experienced a year full of ups and downs. This year, the star married and welcomed her first child, but she also confessed that she had a near-death experience.
Dia took to Instagram to share photos from each month, highlighting the year’s highlights. Pictures from her marriage shower, the honeymoon with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi, and stepdaughter Samaira, a photo from when she was hospitalized, and a few photos of her son Avyaan were included in the montage.
Sharing the montage, Dia wrote, “Thank you #2021 for making me a Mother. It was a year filled with incredible joy, a near-death experience, the early birth of our son, and some very testing times. But the lessons are well learned and the gratitude runs deep. The biggest learning – the toughest times don’t last. Breathe. Witness. Surrender. And be grateful. Every single day.”
View this post on Instagram
Earlier this year, Dia’s son was born prematurely ‘via an emergency C-section’. In July, sharing the news of her son’s arrival, Dia took to Instagram and informed fans, “A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life threatening. Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section.”
Read More
Saadain Imran Sheikh kisses Areeba Habib at Nikkah Ceremony, VIRAL VIDEO
December, the month of love and nuptials! Congratulations are in order for...
Rapper Quavo in hot waters again
It's almost 2022, people need to make better choices and by that,...
From Minal Khan to Usman Mukhtar: 8 Celebrities who tied the knot in 2021
As we say our goodbyes to 2021, we take stock of everything...
Disha Patani teases her rumored boyfriend Tiger with a comment
Actor Disha Patani teased Tiger Shroff's rumored boyfriend with a comment on...
After fame in Boxing, Mike Tyson tries his luck in Acting
Seems like a lot of the sportsmen are jumping into the acting...