Director Abu Aleeha Voices His Concern about the Industry Choosing Nepotism over Real Talent

Abu Aleeha blamed the industry in promoting nepotism, making an obvious reference to actors Haroon Kadwani and Azaan Sami. On his official Twitter account, he said:

The amount of effort put in by TV channels to promote actor Abdullah Kadwani’s son Haroon Kadwani and singer Adnan Sami Khan’s son Azaan Sami Khan should have been spent on NAPA’s talented acting students. To give them the platform they deserve! He also asked the crowd to quit appreciating every teaser that they see.

Abdullah Kadwani, Haroon Kadwani’s father, is a well-known Pakistani actor, producer, and director, as well as the owner of 7th Sky Production Company. Meanwhile, actor Azaan Sami Khan is the son of Pakistani actress Zeba Bakhtiar and legendary musician Adnan Sami.

The audience started voicing out their opinions too on the topic. Some agreed to his statement by saying:

“Deep down you know it too that these star kids and Dananeer Mubeen wouldn’t have landed these roles if they hadn’t got the right connections. It takes years for good talent to come where these star kids have started.”

While the others were against his stance of nepotism saying:

“Shehzad Sheikh and Sheroz Sabzwari did not make it big, if it is all about nepotism. Only Ahad made it big even though his father was not a big star as compared to Behroz Sabzwari and Javed Sheikh. Please, be positive, if they are not good at acting, they won’t have a future.”