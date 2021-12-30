Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff flaunt their beach mood in Maldives

It’s time to say goodbye to 2021 and hello to 2022 for everyone on the planet. Bollywood celebrities are also planning to welcome in the New Year in exotic locations in 2022. Tiger has been posting images and videos of his relaxing vacation at the beach, while Disha has been dropping sneak peeks of the beachy blues.

Disha took to her instagram account on Thursday to upload a video of herself swimming in the blues and then standing on the beach for picture-perfect photographs. Disha is wearing a pink bikini and a checkered sarong in the photographs she shared. She also wears a cross pendant around her neck. Disha is seen posing for the camera with her hair left open. Tiger, on the other hand, can be seen lounging on the sand at a beach. His bare-chested persona has undoubtedly gotten people’s attention. The performer appeared to be preoccupied with his thoughts.

Disha had previously tweeted a bikini photo when she arrived at her vacation spot, leaving admirers envious of her beach flair. Fans can’t wait to see more of the Malang actress’s vacation snaps on social media as she prepares to ring in the New Year on the beach.

Tiger had earlier been shooting in London for Ganapath Part 1 with Kriti Sanon. He recently completed the film and is now on vacation. Disha, on the other hand, will star alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna in Yodha. On November 11, 2022, it will be released.