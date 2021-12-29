Disha Patani looks super-hot in her latest photo-shoot
Famous Bollywood actress Disha Patani is one of the most famous actresses in the Indian industry. She has proved her acting skills with her roles in record-breaking movies from time to time.
Disha looks absolutely stunning in her latest photo-shoot which is done for a famous Magazine Harper Bazar’s cover.
View this post on Instagram
In the photo-shoot she is seen wearing a semi-formal western short dresses with little embellishment while keeping the natural look make-up to the minimum.
She is dazzling the tanned look with the beach hair look coupled with vertical eyebrow piercing making the overall look smoking hot yet having a vibe of classiness.
Read More
Controversy queen Alizeh Shah caught smoking, WATCH VIDEO
Alizeh Shah, the social media sensation who is known for her outspoken...
Young Iraqi film students tell their own stories from Mosul
MOSUL - A budding Iraqi filmmaker yells "action!" as an actress clambers...
Yashma Gill Looks GORGEOUS in Winter Look
Yashma Gill, who is extremely skilled and lovely, is dressed to the...
Which single actress does Haris Rauf follow on Instagram?
National team fast bowler Haris Rauf is one of the few Pakistani...
Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza leave fans amused with latest video
Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza are unquestionably the stars of the cricket...