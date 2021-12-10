Disha Patani raises the temperature as she flaunts super toned abs
Bollywood actress Disha Patani turns up the heat with her latest Instagram post. In videos and photos shared by the beautiful actress, she can be seen flaunting her toned abs.
In videos and photos shared by Disha, she can be seen sporting a striped bralette along with pink shorts as she walks towards a full-length mirror and does the V sign for victory.
View this post on Instagram
Disha captioned the clip with a panda emoji, there were quite a few comments that she received on social media. However, the most noteworthy among them was from her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. Tiger took to the comments section and shared a fire emoji along with a clapping hands emoji, lauding the clip.
Read More
Bride passes away due to cardiac attack after crying during Rukhsati
After crying "too much" at her Rukhsati, a newlywed woman in India...
Check out the actresses who married younger men!
When it comes to love, the entire world appears to be hypocritical!...
Olivia Rodrigo advises her fans who failed to get concert tickets
Thousands of Olivia Rodrigo fans were unhappy when tickets for her "Sour...
Check out Deepika Padukone's fitness secret!
Deepika Padukone is one of Bollywood's fittest actresses and is quite active...
Tom Holland's career rises as the film 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' approaches
Tom Holland's upcoming film Spider-Man: No Way Home has brought him more...