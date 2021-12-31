Disha Patani teases her rumored boyfriend Tiger with a comment
Actor Disha Patani teased Tiger Shroff’s rumored boyfriend with a comment on his most recent Instagram post.
Tiger and Disha are vacationing in the Maldives, much like last year, but they haven’t announced whether or not they are dating. On Instagram, though, the duo has been posting photos from identical locales.
Tiger took to Instagram to show a series of close-up photos of himself posing shirtless. Tiger Shroff had a beard and wore accessories in the photos. He added a thought cloud emoji to the post even though he didn’t caption it. Disha Patani reacted to the post by saying, “Wow what a fabulous photographer (fire emoji),” hinting that they are indeed together.
View this post on Instagram
Tiger’s mother Ayesha Shroff also posted several red heart emojis. Jackky Bhagnani wrote, “Waaaahhhh kya baat hai (Wow).”
Tiger had previously released a video of himself in swim shorts enjoying the sun. He’d also uploaded a video of himself emerging from the water after a swim.
View this post on Instagram
Read More
Aima Baig's new song 'Tu Mera Na Hua' is out now!
Star singer Aima Baig, one of the big names in our music...
Saadain Imran Sheikh kisses Areeba Habib at Nikkah Ceremony, VIRAL VIDEO
December, the month of love and nuptials! Congratulations are in order for...
Rapper Quavo in hot waters again
It's almost 2022, people need to make better choices and by that,...
From Minal Khan to Usman Mukhtar: 9 Celebrities who tied the knot in 2021
As we say our goodbyes to 2021, we take stock of everything...
After fame in Boxing, Mike Tyson tries his luck in Acting
Seems like a lot of the sportsmen are jumping into the acting...