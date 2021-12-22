Disha Patani’s workout video of flying kicks geos viral
Actress Disha Patani is ready to conclude the year 2021 on a high note after being cast as the female lead in Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra.
Bollywood actor Disha Patani was recently seen landing flying kicks in latest fitness video. If you are looking for a total body workout that improves your stamina, flexibility, balance muscle tone, and strength, search no further and take fitness inspiration from Disha’s kickboxing session in latest flying kicks video.
Disha took to her instagram and shared a video hat gave fans and fitness enthusiasts a glimpse of her intense exercise session. In the video Disha can be seen wearing black jacket and red shorts.
View this post on Instagram
Read More
VIDEO: Junaid Safdar and Aisha Saif steals spotlight mehndi video
The wedding festivities of Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif's wrapped up last...
Syra Yousuf enjoys winter trip with daughter Nooreh
Stylish diva Syra Yousuf is nowadays vacationing with her sister and daughter...
Sara Ali Khan calls Dhanush "Most Inspiring actor"
Actress Sara Ali Khan penned down a few golden words for her...
The most anticipated film ‘Javed Iqbal: The untold story of a serial killer' will not be releasing this year
Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer, based on a...
Director Abu Aleeha Voices His Concern about the Industry Choosing Nepotism over Real Talent
Abu Aleeha blamed the industry in promoting nepotism, making an obvious reference...