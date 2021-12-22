Disha Patani’s workout video of flying kicks geos viral

Actress Disha Patani is ready to conclude the year 2021 on a high note after being cast as the female lead in Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

Bollywood actor Disha Patani was recently seen landing flying kicks in latest fitness video. If you are looking for a total body workout that improves your stamina, flexibility, balance muscle tone, and strength, search no further and take fitness inspiration from Disha’s kickboxing session in latest flying kicks video.

Disha took to her instagram and shared a video hat gave fans and fitness enthusiasts a glimpse of her intense exercise session. In the video Disha can be seen wearing black jacket and red shorts.